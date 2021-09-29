 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule
alert

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Sturgis Invitational;1 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Omaha Nation vs. Oelrichs;tba

Todd Co.. at St. Francis;2 p.m.

Little Wound at Chey.-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

City Tournament, Day 2, Arrowhead;3 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

Doug./Christian/NU at RC Central;4 p.m.

RC Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

Doug./Christian/NU at RC Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Central at Spearfish;4 p.m.

RC Christian at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Bison at Dupree;4 p.m.

Red Cloud at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Philip;5:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Wall;5:30 p.m.

Bowman Co. at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones Co.;6:30 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Custer;7 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Faith at Harding Co.;6 p.m.

Hill City at RC Christian; 7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News