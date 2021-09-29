Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Sturgis Invitational;1 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Omaha Nation vs. Oelrichs;tba
Todd Co.. at St. Francis;2 p.m.
Little Wound at Chey.-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
City Tournament, Day 2, Arrowhead;3 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
Doug./Christian/NU at RC Central;4 p.m.
RC Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
Doug./Christian/NU at RC Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Spearfish;7 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Central at Spearfish;4 p.m.
RC Christian at RC Stevens;4:15 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Bison at Dupree;4 p.m.
Red Cloud at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Philip;5:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Wall;5:30 p.m.
Bowman Co. at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones Co.;6:30 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Custer;7 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Faith at Harding Co.;6 p.m.
Hill City at RC Christian; 7 p.m.