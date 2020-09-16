 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Cross Country;Time

Eldon Knudson Invite (Custer);1 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More at Spearfish;4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.

Doug./RC Christian at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;6 p.m.

Doug./RC Christian at Spearfish;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas;7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;6 p.m.

Philip at Harding Co.;5 p.m.

Newell at Lemmon;5 p.m.

White River at RC Christian;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Lyman at Sully Buttes;4 p.m.

Winner at Kimball/White Lake;5:30 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redfield: Most in US won't get vaccine until mid-2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News