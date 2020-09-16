Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Cross Country;Time
Eldon Knudson Invite (Custer);1 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More at Spearfish;4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;4 p.m.
Doug./RC Christian at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;6 p.m.
Doug./RC Christian at Spearfish;6 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas;7 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;6 p.m.
Philip at Harding Co.;5 p.m.
Newell at Lemmon;5 p.m.
White River at RC Christian;5 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Lyman at Sully Buttes;4 p.m.
Winner at Kimball/White Lake;5:30 p.m.
