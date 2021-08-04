Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Expedition League;Time
Spearfish at Pierre;6:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
Expedition League;Time
Spearfish at Pierre;6:05 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 41-year-old Florida woman is now in jail for disorderly conduct on a plane Friday at Rapid City Regional Airport.
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in a drowning at Pactola Reservoir.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered Thursday in a burned vehicle near Rockerville.
A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.
A disbarred lawyer who pleaded guilty to five of 57 charges regarding wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, will serve 30 months in fe…
One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that a large drug bust has netted millions of dollars in illegal drugs, guns and cash.
South Dakota's Department of Education won't be applying for any federal grants related to history or civics until after the 2022 legislative …
President Biden's decision to require all federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly will provide a…
At 11:36 p.m. Wednesday night, Delta Air Lines flight 3621 from Minneapolis to Rapid City Regional Airport touched down on runway 32. It was t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.