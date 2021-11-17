 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Women's College Basketball;Time

Northern State at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Class A State Tournament

Hill City vs. Wagner; 1:45 p.m., Summit Arena

