Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Volleyball:Time
Regis at Black Hills State;6 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
RC Central at Brandon Valley;5 p.m.
Region 7B Tournament
Philip at White River;6 p.m.
Wall at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Region 8B
Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.
Lemmon and Faith;6 p.m.
Region 7A/8A
Lakota Tech at Hill City;7 p.m.
Custer at Winner;5 p.m.
RC Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
RC Central at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
State Tournament (Rapid City)
First round individual, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals, semifinals team dual, 3:30 p.m.
