Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball:Time

Regis at Black Hills State;6 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

RC Central at Brandon Valley;5 p.m.

Region 7B Tournament

Philip at White River;6 p.m.

Wall at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Region 8B

Timber Lake at Newell;6 p.m.

Lemmon and Faith;6 p.m.

Region 7A/8A

Lakota Tech at Hill City;7 p.m.

Custer at Winner;5 p.m.

RC Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

RC Central at Brandon Valley;6:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Sturgis;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

State Tournament (Rapid City)

First round individual, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals, semifinals team dual, 3:30 p.m.

