Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
LMC Toutnament (Lemmon);tba
Huron at Douglas;7 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hay Springs, NE;3 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Philip;3 p.m.
Kadoka Area at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
White River at Wall;7:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Faith at Herreid/Selby Area;6:30 p.m.
Lyman at Highmore-Harrold;5:30 p.m.
Jones County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Newell;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Philip;4:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at RC Christian;6 p.m.
Harding County at Sundance, WY;5 p.m.
White River at Wall;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;5 p.m.