Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Golf;Time
RC Central at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;4 p.m.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
RC Central at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.
RC Central at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
McIntosh at Dupree;4:30 p.m.
Bison at Takini;4:30 p.m.
Hill City at Newell;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Faith;6 p.m.
Todd County at Jones County;6:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.
Custer at Spearfish;7 p.m.
RC Christian at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.