Thursday's Local Schedule
Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Golf;Time

RC Central at Belle Fourche;4 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;4 p.m.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

RC Central at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;6 p.m.

RC Central at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

McIntosh at Dupree;4:30 p.m.

Bison at Takini;4:30 p.m.

Hill City at Newell;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Faith;6 p.m.

Todd County at Jones County;6:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at RC Central;7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Lead-Deadwood;7 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish;7 p.m.

RC Christian at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

