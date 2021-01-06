 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's Local Schedule

Thursday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Hot Springs at Bennett County;7 p.m.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Burke;5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Custer;7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Douglas;7:30 p.m.

Crawford, NE at Edgemont;7 p.m.

Heart River, ND at Lemmon;3 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Lower Brule;3 p.;m.

Harding County at McIntosh;4:30 p.m.

Newell at Sundance, WY;5:30 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Colome at Winner;5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Hill City at Custer;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Crawford, NE;4 p.m.

Winner at Flandreau;7 p.m.

Chamberlain at Kadoka Area;5;30 p.m.

Colome at Kimball/White Lake;5:30 p.m.

Heart River, ND at Lemmon;5;30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Lower Brule;TBA

Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at McIntosh;4;30 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.

Dupree at Pottor County;5 p.m.

Wall at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.

Marty at White River;5:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Hot Springs at RC Invitational;5 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche vs. Hill City (Spearfish);4 p.m .

Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5 p.m.

Harding Co. at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Hill City at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Hill City vs. St. Thomas More(Spearfish);4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche (Spearfish);4 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DC police: Protesters deployed chemical irritants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News