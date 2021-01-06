Thursday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Hot Springs at Bennett County;7 p.m.
Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Burke;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Custer;7:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Douglas;7:30 p.m.
Crawford, NE at Edgemont;7 p.m.
Heart River, ND at Lemmon;3 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Lower Brule;3 p.;m.
Harding County at McIntosh;4:30 p.m.
Newell at Sundance, WY;5:30 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Colome at Winner;5:30 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Hill City at Custer;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Crawford, NE;4 p.m.
Winner at Flandreau;7 p.m.
Chamberlain at Kadoka Area;5;30 p.m.
Colome at Kimball/White Lake;5:30 p.m.
Heart River, ND at Lemmon;5;30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Lower Brule;TBA
Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Harding County at McIntosh;4;30 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip;6 p.m.
Dupree at Pottor County;5 p.m.
Wall at Rapid City Christian;6 p.m.
Marty at White River;5:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Hot Springs at RC Invitational;5 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Hill City (Spearfish);4 p.m .
Belle Fourche at Spearfish;5 p.m.
Harding Co. at Spearfish;6 p.m.
Hill City at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Hill City vs. St. Thomas More(Spearfish);4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche (Spearfish);4 p.m.