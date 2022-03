Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Class A SoDak 16

No. 8 Red Cloud vs No. 9 Florence/Henry (Stanley County);4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Lakota Tech vs. Flandreau;5 p.m.

No. 2 West Central vs No. 15 Crow Creek (Madison);5 p.m.

No. 3 Hamlin vs No. 14 Belle Fourche (Gettysburg North);5 p.m.

No. 5 St. Thomas More vs No. 12 Vermillion (T.F. Riggs);5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Wagner vs No. 16 Winner (Corn Palace);6:30 p.m.

Class B SoDak 16

No. 1 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. No. 16 Bison (Ipswich);5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wall vs No. 14 Howard (Kadoka Area);6:30 p.m.

No. 5 White River vs No. 12 Herreid/Selby Area (Stanley County);6 p.m.

No. 7 Faith vs No. 10 Sully Buttes (Mobridge);6 p.m.

