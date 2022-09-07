Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Football;Time
Flandreau Indian at Todd County;5 p.m.
Standing Rock at Crow Creek;5 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central (Sioux Park);8 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central;6 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Stevens at Brookings;2 p.m.
Rapid City Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview);4 p.m.
Girls High School Volleyball;Time
Bison at Dupree;4 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County;4:15 p.m.
Mott-Regent, N.D. at McIntosh;5 p.m.
Edgemont at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.;5 p.m.
Newell at Oelrichs;5 p.m.
Flandreau Indian at Lower Brule;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Winner;5 p.m.
Bennett County at Lakota Tech;5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Philip;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek at Chamberlin;6:45 p.m.
Custer at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Hill City;7 p.m.
Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.
Wagner at Gregory;7 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Bennet County XC Invitational;10 a.m.
Belle Fourche XC Invite;11:30 a.m.