 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Football;Time

Flandreau Indian at Todd County;5 p.m.

Standing Rock at Crow Creek;5 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central (Sioux Park);8 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central;6 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Rapid City Stevens at Brookings;2 p.m.

People are also reading…

Rapid City Christian vs. St. Thomas More (Parkview);4 p.m.

Girls High School Volleyball;Time

Bison at Dupree;4 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Pine Ridge at Todd County;4:15 p.m.

Mott-Regent, N.D. at McIntosh;5 p.m.

Edgemont at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.;5 p.m.

Newell at Oelrichs;5 p.m.

Flandreau Indian at Lower Brule;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Winner;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Lakota Tech;5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Philip;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek at Chamberlin;6:45 p.m.

Custer at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Hill City;7 p.m.

Wall at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Wagner at Gregory;7 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Bennet County XC Invitational;10 a.m.

Belle Fourche XC Invite;11:30 a.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News