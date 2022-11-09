Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Volleyball;Time
RMAC Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 7 SD Mines vs. No. 2 Regis (Denver);noon
High School Football;Time
Class 9A State Championship
DakotaDome, Vermillion
No. 3 Gregory vs. No. 1 Warner;6 p.m.
All Times Mountain
College Volleyball;Time
RMAC Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 7 SD Mines vs. No. 2 Regis (Denver);noon
High School Football;Time
Class 9A State Championship
DakotaDome, Vermillion
No. 3 Gregory vs. No. 1 Warner;6 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Here are the latest election results for statewide, local legislative, county, and Circuit Court races. This list will be updated every 30 min…
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says critics “have raised a red flag” of election law wrongdoing. But Kenny says his ruling “takes down that flag.” Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit voters to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They made a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors ballot drop-off boxes. The judge says they “failed dramatically” to back up any of it.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
“We talked to our guys before this week and we said, ‘Start thinking about how it’s going to feel when we get this win,'" Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw said. "It’s unimaginable.”
Attacks on the Democratic Party, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith and local media were met with cheers and applause Wednesday du…
A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual groomin…
Proponents and opponents of legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota had to wait a bit longer Tuesday to see if voters will approve o…
Those who had their time on the gridiron for the Eagles are now seeing their sons, nephews and brothers have theirs, elated that they get to experience the same jubilation they once did
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
A man and a woman were both sentenced in Pennington County court Thursday morning for their connection to the 2020 Christmas Eve killing of a …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.