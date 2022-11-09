 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0
Rylan Peck

Gregory linebacker Rylan Peck (2) tries to chase down Wall quarterback Burk Blasius during an Aug. 20, 2021 game in Wall.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball;Time

RMAC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

No. 7 SD Mines vs. No. 2 Regis (Denver);noon

High School Football;Time

Class 9A State Championship

DakotaDome, Vermillion

No. 3 Gregory vs. No. 1 Warner;6 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

Judge rejects claims of election violations in Detroit

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations. Wayne County Judge Tim Kenny says critics “have raised a red flag” of election law wrongdoing. But Kenny says his ruling “takes down that flag.” Kristina Karamo and others sued to try to force Detroit voters to vote in person or go to the city clerk’s office to get an absentee ballot. They made a variety of allegations about how Detroit reviews signatures on absentee ballots and monitors ballot drop-off boxes. The judge says they “failed dramatically” to back up any of it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will King Charles pass down this family heirloom?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News