Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Bell Fourche at Custer;5 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;7 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;5 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Dupree at McIntosh;4:30 p.m.

Little Wound at St. Francis Indian;4:30 p.m.

Takini at Bison;5 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Philip;5 p.m.

Colome at Avon;5:15 p.m.

Jones County at Todd County;5:30 p.m.

Wessington Springs at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.

Marty at Scotland;5:30 p.m.

Newell at Hill City;6 p.m.

Faith at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Wall at White River;6:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.

Spearfish at Custer;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Gregory;7 p.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Douglas Invite (Prairie Ridge Golf Course);9 a.m.

Golddigger Quad (Tomahawk Country Club);10 a.m.

