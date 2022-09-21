Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Bell Fourche at Custer;5 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;7 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Sturgis Brown at St. Thomas More;5 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;5 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Dupree at McIntosh;4:30 p.m.
Little Wound at St. Francis Indian;4:30 p.m.
Takini at Bison;5 p.m.
People are also reading…
Lead-Deadwood at Philip;5 p.m.
Colome at Avon;5:15 p.m.
Jones County at Todd County;5:30 p.m.
Wessington Springs at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.
Marty at Scotland;5:30 p.m.
Newell at Hill City;6 p.m.
Faith at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Wessington Springs at Lower Brule;5:30 p.m.
Wall at White River;6:30 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.
Spearfish at Custer;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Gregory;7 p.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Douglas Invite (Prairie Ridge Golf Course);9 a.m.
Golddigger Quad (Tomahawk Country Club);10 a.m.