Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Class 11AAA Playoffs, First Round

No. 7 Rapid City Stevens at No. 2 O'Gorman;5 p.m.

Class 11AA Playoffs, First Round

No. 6 Spearfish at No. 3 Aberdeen Central;5 p.m.

No. 8 Sturgis Brown at No. 1 Pierre;6 p.m.

Class 11B Playoffs, Quarterfinals

No. 7 Hot Springs at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli;5 p.m.

No. 8 Deuel at No. 1 Winner;5 p.m.

Class 9AA Playoffs, Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bon Homme at No. 1 Wall;6 p.m.

Class 9A Playoffs, Quarterfinals

No. 7 Castlewood at No. 2 Lyman;5 p.m.

No. 5 Philip at No. 4 Harding County/Bison;6 p.m.

No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington at No. 3 Gregory;6 p.m.

Class 9B Playoffs, Quarterfinals

No. 6 De Smet at No. 3 Kadoka Area;6 p.m.