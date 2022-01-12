Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Crow Creek at Mobridge-Pollock;11 a.m.
White River vs. Bennett County;Noon, Jones County
Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Sunshine Bible Academy;4 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont vs. New Undwerwood;6 p.m., Hot Springs
Upton (Wyo.) at Newell;6 p.m.
Stanley County at Jones County;7 p.m.
Wall at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Central;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.
Crow Creek at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.
Sundance (Wyo.) at Harding County;5 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
St. Francis at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas/RC Central/Spearfish Triangular;5 p.m.
Hill City/Custer/Hot Springs/Red Cloud Quadrangular;5 p.m.