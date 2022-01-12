 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Crow Creek at Mobridge-Pollock;11 a.m.

White River vs. Bennett County;Noon, Jones County

Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Sunshine Bible Academy;4 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont vs. New Undwerwood;6 p.m., Hot Springs

Upton (Wyo.) at Newell;6 p.m.

Stanley County at Jones County;7 p.m.

Wall at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Sturgis at RC Central;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Bison at McIntosh;4 p.m.

Crow Creek at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.

Sundance (Wyo.) at Harding County;5 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

St. Francis at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Sturgis at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas/RC Central/Spearfish Triangular;5 p.m.

Hill City/Custer/Hot Springs/Red Cloud Quadrangular;5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

Your Two Cents for Jan. 8

No, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, you can't purport to welcome input from constituents and then submit a column to the Journal carping about …

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Your Two Cents for Jan. 6

Wouldn't it be great if the county commissioners would lower property taxes 17% instead of raising their salaries another 17% with the new pro…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

Your Two Cents for Jan. 7

So since we have a "Civic Center" which is for the citizens, why can't they open part of it up during deadly cold weather, like they did for t…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Twelve new citizens welcomed to the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News