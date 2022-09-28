 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Omaha Nation, Neb. at St. Francis Indian;2 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud;2 p.m.

Crow Creek at McLaughlin;5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Pine Ridge;6 p.m.

Lower Brule at Marty;6 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Rapid City Central at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;5 p.m.

Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Spearfish at Rapid City Stevens;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood;7 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Dupree at Bison;4 p.m.

Marty at Little Wound;4:30 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Pine Ridge;4:30 p.m.

Philip at Sully Buttes;4:30 p.m.

Custer at Lead-Deadwood;5 p.m.

Jones County at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at McIntosh;5:30 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Harding County at Faith;6 p.m.

Wall at Newell;6 p.m.

Red Cloud at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Bennett County;6:30 p.m.

Gregory at Chaberlain;6:45 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Douglas;7 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Spearfish at Rapid City Central (Parkview);4 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Rapid City Stevens (Sioux Park);4:15 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Sturgis Invitational XC Meet (Fort Meade);1 p.m.

Cougar Invitational/Great Plains Conference XC Meet (Burke);3 p.m.

