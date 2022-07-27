 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

072422-spt-post320-2.JPG

Rapid City Post 320 player Caden Benke, left, cheers and points in celebration with the rest of the team Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

PRCA Rodeo;Time

Days of '76 Rodeo, Deadwood;7 p.m.

Independence League Baseball;Time

Badlands Big Sticks at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

Class A State Tournament

Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City

Second Round

Elimination Game: Rapid City Post 320 vs. TBD;12:30 p.m.

Rapid City Post 22 vs. Mitchell Post 18;7 p.m.

Babe Ruth Baseball;Time

Midwest Regional

Pool Play, Day 2

McKeague Field

Rapid City Sliders vs. Buckley Bombers (Colo.);3:30 p.m.

Rapid City Playmakers vs. Otter Tail Central (Minn.);6:30 p.m.

