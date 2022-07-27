Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
PRCA Rodeo;Time
Days of '76 Rodeo, Deadwood;7 p.m.
Independence League Baseball;Time
Badlands Big Sticks at Spearfish Sasquatch;6:35 p.m.
American Legion Baseball;Time
Class A State Tournament
Fitzgerald Stadium, Rapid City
Second Round
Elimination Game: Rapid City Post 320 vs. TBD;12:30 p.m.
Rapid City Post 22 vs. Mitchell Post 18;7 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball;Time
People are also reading…
Midwest Regional
Pool Play, Day 2
McKeague Field
Rapid City Sliders vs. Buckley Bombers (Colo.);3:30 p.m.
Rapid City Playmakers vs. Otter Tail Central (Minn.);6:30 p.m.