Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

A Kyle woman is facing two federal charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse and neglect more than a year after the death of her baby.
Rapid City will soon be home to a new national memorial.
The Alpha Omega subdivision in Box Elder, a project spanning 1,400 acres and potentially 10-15 years, will be free to begin the bid process, a…
WOUNDED KNEE | Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, was beaten to death on June 24 at a home just over the hill from where he lived w…
Two men appeared in Rapid City federal court Wednesday to face charges in the April 13 fentanyl-related death of a 28-year-old Oglala man.
After 110 years of the same concrete overlooking Rapid City, the M on M Hill is getting a facelift.
A two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital and left one car on its top at the intersection of west Main Street and Mountain View Road…
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that she has reversed her initial plan to call a special legislative session this year after the U.S…
A father and son have both been charged with the murder of Dominick Jealous of Him, 18, of Wounded Knee, who was beaten to death June 24. His …
The Keystone XL project would have primarily carried tar sands oil from Canada to the Gulf, most of which would have been exported anyway. Eve…
