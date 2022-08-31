Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Football;Time
SD Mines at Missouri S&T;5 p.m.
Black Hills State at Dickinson State (N.D);6 p.m.
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines at Dakota Wesleyan;4 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
Black Hills State at University of Alaska Fairbanks;9:30 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Omaha Nation, Neb. at Crow Creek;3 p.m.
Standing Rock, N.D. at Marty;4 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central;5 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Custer;5 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
St. Thomas More vs. Rapid City Central (Parkview);4 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Christian (Sioux Park);4:15 p.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
RCAS Quint Golf (Meadowbrook Golf Course);3:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Bison at Timber Lake;4 p.m.
Colome at Platte-Geddes;4:15 p.m.
Pierre T.F. Riggs at Douglas;4:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Lakota Tech;4:30 p.m.
McIntosh at Faith;4:45 p.m.
New Underwood at White River;5 p.m.
Lemmon at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
Lower Brule at Highmore-Harrold;5:30 p.m.
Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Crow Creek vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.
Winner at Valentine, Neb.;5:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Wall;6:30 p.m.
Newell at Custer;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.