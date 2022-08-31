 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Black Hills State quarterback Chance Eben fires a pass in the Yellow Jackets' 30-24 win over Dickinson State on Sept. 2, 2021 in Spearfish.

 Kent Bush, Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

College Football;Time

SD Mines at Missouri S&T;5 p.m.

Black Hills State at Dickinson State (N.D);6 p.m.

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines at Dakota Wesleyan;4 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

Black Hills State at University of Alaska Fairbanks;9:30 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Omaha Nation, Neb. at Crow Creek;3 p.m.

Standing Rock, N.D. at Marty;4 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central;5 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Custer;5 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

St. Thomas More vs. Rapid City Central (Parkview);4 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Christian (Sioux Park);4:15 p.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

RCAS Quint Golf (Meadowbrook Golf Course);3:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Bison at Timber Lake;4 p.m.

Colome at Platte-Geddes;4:15 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Douglas;4:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Lakota Tech;4:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith;4:45 p.m.

New Underwood at White River;5 p.m.

Lemmon at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

Lower Brule at Highmore-Harrold;5:30 p.m.

Gregory at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Crow Creek vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;5:30 p.m.

Winner at Valentine, Neb.;5:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Philip;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Wall;6:30 p.m.

Newell at Custer;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Rapid City Christian;7 p.m.

South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State both return to the gridiron on Thursday.

