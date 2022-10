Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Class 11B Tournament

Round of 16

No. 16 Lead-Deadwood at No. 1 Winner;5 p.m.

No. 9 St. Thomas More at No. 8 Deuel;5 p.m.

No. 14 RC Christian at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson;5 p.m.

No. 10 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at No. 7 Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Class 9AA State Tournament

Round of 16

No. 16 Stanley Co. at No. 1 Wall;6:30 p.m.

Class 9A State Tournament

Round of 16

No. 15 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at No. 2 Lyman;5 p.m.

No. 10 Timber Lake at No. 7 Castlewood;5 p.m.

No. 13 Chester Area at No. 4 Harding Co./Bison;5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Estelline/Hendricks at No. 5 Philip;5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Iroquois/Lake Preston at No. 3 Gregory;6 p.m.

Class 9B State Tournament

Round of 16

No. 10 Dell Rapids St. Mary at No. 7 Faith;5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Lemmon/McIntosh at No. 1 Herreid/Selby Area;6 p.m.

No. 15 Jones Co. at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare;6 p.m.

No. 14 New Underwood at No. 3 Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

No. 11 Colome at No. 6 De Smet;6 p.m.

Regular Season Games

Custer at Madison;5 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;6 p.m.

Pierre T.F. Riggs at Douglas;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;6 p.m.

Vermillion at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Beresford at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Oelrichs at Takini;4 p.m.

Dupree at Wakpala;5 p.m.

Little Wound at Red Cloud;6 p.m.