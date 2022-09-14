 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

High School Football;Time

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa at Crow Creek;5 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Little Wound;6 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Rapid City Christian at Yankton;9 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Pine Ridge at Standing Rock, N.D.;4 p.m.

Newell vs. Lemmon;4 p.m. (Tiospaye Topa)

Lemmon at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.

Newell at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Dupree;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse;4:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Faith;5 p.m.

Philip at Harding County;5 p.m.

Stanley County at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Lower Brule at Marty;5:30 p.m.

Wessington Springs at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Winner;6:45 p.m.

Hot Springs at Bell Fourche;7 p.m.

Sturgis Brown at Hill City;7 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at STM;7 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Chamberlain Invite;1:30 p.m.

Eldon Knudson Invitational (Custer);2 p.m.

