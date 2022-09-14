Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
High School Football;Time
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa at Crow Creek;5 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Little Wound;6 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis Brown;5 p.m.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Spearfish;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis Brown;7 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Rapid City Christian at Yankton;9 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Pine Ridge at Standing Rock, N.D.;4 p.m.
Newell vs. Lemmon;4 p.m. (Tiospaye Topa)
Lemmon at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.
Newell at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Dupree;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Crazy Horse;4:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Faith;5 p.m.
Philip at Harding County;5 p.m.
Stanley County at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Lower Brule at Marty;5:30 p.m.
Wessington Springs at Crow Creek;5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Sully Buttes;5:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Lakota Tech;6 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Winner;6:45 p.m.
Hot Springs at Bell Fourche;7 p.m.
Sturgis Brown at Hill City;7 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at STM;7 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Chamberlain Invite;1:30 p.m.
Eldon Knudson Invitational (Custer);2 p.m.