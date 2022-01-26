Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;6:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Dakota Oyate Challenge, Huron Arena
Tiospa Zina vs. Topspaye Topa;12:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse vs. Flandreau Indian;4:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Dupree at Philip;3 p.m.
Stanley County at Crow Creek;3 p.m.
McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Harding County;5:30 p.m.
White River at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.
Wall at Hill City;6 p.m.
Custer at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood;7:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Dakota Oyate Challenge, Huron Arena
Marty vs. Crazy Horse;11 a.m.
Non-Tournament Games
Dupree at Philip;3 p.m.
Stanley County at Crow Creek;3 p.m.
Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.
Todd County at Pine Ridge;5 p.m.
Timber Lake at Faith;5:15 p.m.
Harding County at New England, ND;5:30 p.m.
Colome at White River;5:30 p.m.
Custer at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Douglas/Custer/Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.
Spearfish at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Acad./Lower Brule/Chamberlain/AC-DC Quandrangular;5 p.m.