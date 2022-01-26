 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;6:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Dakota Oyate Challenge, Huron Arena

Tiospa Zina vs. Topspaye Topa;12:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse vs. Flandreau Indian;4:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Dupree at Philip;3 p.m.

Stanley County at Crow Creek;3 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Harding County;5:30 p.m.

White River at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;6 p.m.

Wall at Hill City;6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Custer at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood;7:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Dakota Oyate Challenge, Huron Arena

Marty vs. Crazy Horse;11 a.m.

Non-Tournament Games

Dupree at Philip;3 p.m.

Stanley County at Crow Creek;3 p.m.

Little Wound at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte;4:30 p.m.

Todd County at Pine Ridge;5 p.m.

Timber Lake at Faith;5:15 p.m.

Harding County at New England, ND;5:30 p.m.

Colome at White River;5:30 p.m.

Custer at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Douglas/Custer/Chadron, Neb. Triangular;5 p.m.

Spearfish at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Acad./Lower Brule/Chamberlain/AC-DC Quandrangular;5 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it co…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News