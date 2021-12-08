 Skip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Tiospaye Topa at McIntosh;4 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.);8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lower Brule at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.

McIntosh at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche at White River;4:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at St. Francis Indian;5 p.m.

Philip at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.)

RC Christian at Wall;7 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Stevens/Chamberlain/Thunder Basin Triangular;4:30 p.m.

Winner/Wagner/Burke-Gregory Triangular;4:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Custer;5 p.m.

Huron/RC Central/Sturgis Triangular;5 p.m.

