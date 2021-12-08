Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Tiospaye Topa at McIntosh;4 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.);8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lower Brule at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.
McIntosh at Tiospaye Topa;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at White River;4:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at St. Francis Indian;5 p.m.
Philip at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.)
RC Christian at Wall;7 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
RC Stevens/Chamberlain/Thunder Basin Triangular;4:30 p.m.
Winner/Wagner/Burke-Gregory Triangular;4:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Custer;5 p.m.
Huron/RC Central/Sturgis Triangular;5 p.m.