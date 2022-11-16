Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers;9:35 a.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Minot State at Black Hills State;6:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Class AA State Tournament, First Round
Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens;10:30 a.m.
Class A State Tournament, First Round
Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Belle Fourche;5:45 p.m.
Class B State Tournament, First Round
Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls
Castlewood vs. Burke;4 p.m.