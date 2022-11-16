 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Action between the Hill City Rangers and Belle Fourche Broncs during a Region 8A match on Nov. 3 in Belle Fourche.

 Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers;9:35 a.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Minot State at Black Hills State;6:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Class AA State Tournament, First Round

Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens;10:30 a.m.

Class A State Tournament, First Round

Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Belle Fourche;5:45 p.m.

Class B State Tournament, First Round

Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls

Castlewood vs. Burke;4 p.m.

