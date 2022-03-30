Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Utah Grizzlies;7:10 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Uhre, co-owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel, sent a lengthy email to Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday asking, in part, for her help to remove …
Tribal leaders issued a trespassing notice and cease and desist order Saturday to the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City.
A North Dakota man died Sunday following a Saturday boxing match in Rapid City.
A suspect was shot and killed by two Rapid City police officers Saturday afternoon, after officers responded to a call for a home burglary in …
A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Rapid City.
A social media post from one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel said Native Americans are no longer welcome on the property following a …
Traffic was diverted on Highway 44 near Elderberry Drive Monday morning due to a multiple vehicle accident that happened just after 7:30 a.m.
Two Deadwood casinos and an internet sports book company have each been fined $3,000 by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming for accepting il…
A quiet Ninth Street and a table with the banner “Systemic racism is still the problem” awaited hundreds of people marching against racism Wed…
Four Rapid City-area men have been sentenced in federal court for their connections to a large-scale methamphetamine and heroin trafficking network.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.