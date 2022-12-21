 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

Rapid City Stevens' Brittany Jones (1) and Pierre's Remington Price (1) both scramble for a loose ball during a game on Dec. 9 night at Stevens High School.

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Bison at Carter County, Montana;1:30 p.m.

Hebron/Glen Ullin, N.D. at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Parkston at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;PPD

Bennett County at Lyman;PPD

Philip at Kadoka Area;PPD

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;PPD

Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;PPD

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lyman at Lower Brule;PPD

