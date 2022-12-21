Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Rapid City Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Bison at Carter County, Montana;1:30 p.m.
Hebron/Glen Ullin, N.D. at Lemmon;5 p.m.
Parkston at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;PPD
Bennett County at Lyman;PPD
Philip at Kadoka Area;PPD
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;PPD
Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;PPD
Girls High School Basketball;Time
People are also reading…
Bison at Carter County, Montana;1:30 p.m.
Lyman at Lower Brule;PPD
Philip at Kadoka Area;PPD
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche;PPD
Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish;PPD