Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Boy's High School Basketball;Time
Heart River (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.
McIntosh at Harding County;4 p.m.
Upton (Wyo.) at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
Timber Lake at Faith;4:45 p.m.
Sundance (Wyo.) at Newell;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at Hot Springs;6 p.m.
Bison at Takini;6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.
Hill City at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Lemmon at Heart River (ND);3 p.m.
Edgemont at Crawford (NE);4 p.m.
Little Wound at Dupree;4 p.m.
McIntosh at Harding County;4 p.m.
Upton (Wyo.) at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.
Kadoka Area at White River;5:30 p.m.
Todd County at Winner;5:30 p.m.
Bison at Takini;6 p.m.
Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Hill City at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
Chamberlain at Crow Creek;6:45 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Bennett County at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Custer/Winner/Chamberlain Triangular;4 p.m.
Belle Fourche/Hill City/Spearfish/STM Quad;5 p.m.