Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

Boy's High School Basketball;Time

Heart River (ND) at Lemmon;3 p.m.

McIntosh at Harding County;4 p.m.

Upton (Wyo.) at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

Timber Lake at Faith;4:45 p.m.

Sundance (Wyo.) at Newell;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;6 p.m.

Bison at Takini;6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Red Cloud;7:30 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More;7:30 p.m.

Hill City at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Lemmon at Heart River (ND);3 p.m.

Edgemont at Crawford (NE);4 p.m.

Little Wound at Dupree;4 p.m.

McIntosh at Harding County;4 p.m.

Upton (Wyo.) at Lead-Deadwood;4 p.m.

Kadoka Area at White River;5:30 p.m.

Todd County at Winner;5:30 p.m.

Bison at Takini;6 p.m.

Philip at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Hill City at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

Chamberlain at Crow Creek;6:45 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Bennett County at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Custer/Winner/Chamberlain Triangular;4 p.m.

Belle Fourche/Hill City/Spearfish/STM Quad;5 p.m.

