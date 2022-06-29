 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Legion Baseball;Time

Rushmore Classic, Pete Lien Memorial Field

Sturgis vs Spearfish;2 p.m.

Sturgis vs Belle Fourche;4:30 p.m.

Post 320 vs Aberdeen;7 p.m.

Firecracker Tournament, Fitzgerald Stadium

Post 22 vs Premier West;7 p.m.

