Thursday's Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sisseton 59
Avon 51, Gregory 50
Belle Fourche 52, Harding County 48
Burke 80, Boyd County, Neb. 39
Castlewood 69, Lake Preston 59
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Deuel 37
DeSmet 71, Colman-Egan 33
Douglas 65, Custer 55
Dupree 63, Philip 55
Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51
Estelline/Hendricks 64, Arlington 56
Ethan 63, Mitchell Christian 41
Faulkton 59, Leola/Frederick 50
Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Irene-Wakonda 50
Hamlin 63, Webster 38
Lemmon 61, McIntosh 49
Lennox 64, Parkston 42
Milbank 63, Redfield 48
Mitchell 64, Brookings 42
Sioux Falls Christian 92, Dakota Valley 72
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Sully Buttes 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 41
Tiospa Zina Tribal 86, Miller 61
Tri-Valley 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Vermillion 68, Dell Rapids 66
Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 43
Wall 54, Hill City 45
Watertown 61, West Central 53
Waubay/Summit 66, Great Plains Lutheran 62
White River 81, Platte-Geddes 64
Yankton 51, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
GIRLS
Burke 58, Boyd County, Neb. 46
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Deuel 38
Custer 58, Douglas 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Alcester-Hudson 38
Ethan 60, Mitchell Christian 20
Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 19
Florence 54, Sisseton 45
Garretson 65, Parker 39
Harding County 59, New England, N.D. 37
Highmore-Harrold 62, Wolsey-Wessington 46
Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Sully Buttes 40
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 8
Lower Brule 55, Mobridge-Pollock 49
North Central Co-Op 44, Potter County 34
Philip 54, Dupree 51
Rapid City Central 55, Spearfish 46
Rapid City Christian 60, Hot Springs 31
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42, Wessington Springs 31
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Dakota Valley 63
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26
St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 22
Tri-Valley 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Vermillion 56, Dell Rapids 33
Viborg-Hurley 62, Centerville 50
Waubay/Summit 59, Great Plains Lutheran 50
White River 77, Colome 20