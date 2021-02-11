 Skip to main content
Thursday's Prep Basketball Scores
agate alert

Thursday's Prep Basketball Scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45

Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49

Alliance, Neb. 73, Rapid City Christian 61

Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51

Beresford 51, Alcester-Hudson 36

Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37

Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51

Centerville 64, Menno 51

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42

Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26

DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61

Ethan 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71

Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 56

Jones County 64, Dupree 39

Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43

Lyman 76, Philip 43

Potter County 65, Faulkton 43

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49

Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47

Wessington Springs 70, Miller 65

Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78, OT

White River 80, Stanley County 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION

Edgemont vs. Hulett, Wyo., ccd.

GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22

Alcester-Hudson 39, Beresford 34

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 17

Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32

Estelline/Hendricks 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 32

Faith 52, Bison 22

Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57

Hamlin 52, Sisseton 32

Hitchcock-Tulare 59, Iroquois 49

Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39

Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46

Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 29

Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Ethan 35

Parkston 42, Freeman 34

Philip 48, Lyman 45

Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33

Spearfish 61, Custer 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Edgemont vs. Hulett, Wyo., ccd.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

