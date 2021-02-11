Thursday's Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS
Aberdeen Central 78, Brookings 45
Aberdeen Christian 63, North Central Co-Op 27
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Britton-Hecla 49
Alliance, Neb. 73, Rapid City Christian 61
Arlington 73, Lake Preston 51
Beresford 51, Alcester-Hudson 36
Brandon Valley 73, Huron 37
Burke 81, Kimball/White Lake 51
Centerville 64, Menno 51
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Redfield 42
Corsica/Stickney 70, Freeman 26
DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 42
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Howard 61
Ethan 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71
Flasher, N.D. 59, Lemmon 56
Jones County 64, Dupree 39
Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 43
Lyman 76, Philip 43
Potter County 65, Faulkton 43
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 53, Mitchell 49
Waverly-South Shore 51, Waubay/Summit 47
Wessington Springs 70, Miller 65
Western Christian, Iowa 80, Sioux Falls Christian 78, OT
White River 80, Stanley County 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION
Edgemont vs. Hulett, Wyo., ccd.
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 37, North Central Co-Op 22
Alcester-Hudson 39, Beresford 34
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 17
Brookings 41, Aberdeen Central 32
Estelline/Hendricks 39, Elkton-Lake Benton 32
Faith 52, Bison 22
Florence/Henry 62, Dakota Valley 57
Hamlin 52, Sisseton 32
Hitchcock-Tulare 59, Iroquois 49
Howard 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 39
Huron 51, Brandon Valley 46
Leola/Frederick 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 29
Lower Brule 65, Ipswich 55
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Ethan 35
Parkston 42, Freeman 34
Philip 48, Lyman 45
Scotland 56, Bridgewater-Emery 47
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33
Spearfish 61, Custer 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
