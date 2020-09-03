 Skip to main content
Thursday's Volleyball Results
Thursday's Volleyball Results

  Updated
High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Aberdeen Christian def. Iroquois, 25-19, 25-15, 25-7

Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-21, 25-10

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-8, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sioux Valley, 17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 29-27

Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-11, 25-6

Custer def. Belle Fourche, 25-19, 27-25, 25-10

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 26-24, 25-9

Deubrook def. Castlewood, 25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 27-25

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dakota Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Lake Preston, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14

Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Faith def. McIntosh, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Garretson def. Baltic, 25-20, 25-16, 25-12

Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20

Gregory def. Lyman, 25-19, 27-25, 27-25

Hanson def. Parkston, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 25-4, 25-8, 25-18

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24

Howard def. Freeman, 25-13, 30-28, 19-25, 25-19

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Irene-Wakonda def. Canton, 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 28-30, 15-12

Lemmon def. Harding County, 25-20, 17-25, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10

Madison def. West Central, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-20, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 15-11

New Underwood def. White River, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Canistota, 25-27, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-5

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 28-26, 25-19

Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-17, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Wall, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12

Scotland def. Viborg-Hurley, 27-25, 25-13, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-15, 25-6, 25-13

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

Sisseton def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs 25-6, 25-9, 25-19

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Tri-Valley def. Lennox, 25-19, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-3, 25-9, 25-10

Watertown def. Huron, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Webster def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Tea Area, 25-11, 25-22, 25-16

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-11, 25-10, 25-14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colman-Egan vs. DeSmet, ppd. to Sep 14th.

Freeman Academy/Marion vs. Menno, ppd.

