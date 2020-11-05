 Skip to main content
Thursday's Volleyball Scores
agate alert

  • Updated
Volleyball Tournament

St. Thomas More players celebrate a point in the Region 7A/8A tournament win over Custer Thursday night at the STM Gym.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

High School volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-8

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8

Huron def. Pierre, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 33-31, 24-26, 25-8, 25-11

Region 1A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Redfield def. Milbank, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17

Region 2A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Clark/Willow Lake def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Region 3A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Region 4A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-8, 25-6

Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

Region 5A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Madison def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Region 6A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23

Regions 7A/8A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-10, 25-22, 25-10

Winner def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Region 1B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14

Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-4, 25-20, 25-8

Region 2B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-12

Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Region 3B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-10, 25-22, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Region 4B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Region 5B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Region 6B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Corsica/Stickney def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Avon, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Region 7B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Kadoka Area def. White River, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

