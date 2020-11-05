Thursday's Volleyball Scores

High School volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-8
Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8
Huron def. Pierre, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 33-31, 24-26, 25-8, 25-11
Region 1A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Redfield def. Milbank, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17
Region 2A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Clark/Willow Lake def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Region 3A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Region 4A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-8, 25-6
Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
Region 5A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Madison def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20
Region 6A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23
Regions 7A/8A
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9
St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-10, 25-22, 25-10
Winner def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15
Region 1B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14
Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-4, 25-20, 25-8
Region 2B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-12
Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Region 3B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-10, 25-22, 25-16
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14
Region 4B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Region 5B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21
Region 6B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Corsica/Stickney def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Avon, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16
Region 7B
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Kadoka Area def. White River, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10
Philip def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!