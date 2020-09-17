Thursday's Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16
Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 19-25, 26-24, 30-28, 25-18
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-4, 25-5, 25-16
Castlewood def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-8, 25-7, 25-11
Corsica/Stickney def. Ethan, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-9
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 14-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-18
Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 25-8
Howard def. Chester, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
Mobridge-Pollock def. Groton Area, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Newell def. Lemmon, 0-0
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
Parkston def. Lennox, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 15-11
Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20
Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 13-25, 25-27, 25-18, 25-17, 15-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 25-10, 25-15
Sisseton def. Redfield, 12-25, 13-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11
Spearfish def. Douglas, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Tri-Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 14-25, 15-6
West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21
Freeman Academy/Marion Triangular=
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23
Gregory Triangular=
Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-16, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12
Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!