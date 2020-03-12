Tickets limited for girls' Class B State Tournament games in Spearfish
breaking topical alert top story

Tickets limited for girls' Class B State Tournament games in Spearfish

  • Updated
State B GBK Irene Corsica

Corsica-Stickney forward Avery Broughton (34) tries to cut off the drive to the basket by Nora O’Malley of Irene-Wakonda during their first-round game Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the State Class B girls basketball tournament being played at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish, S.D. 

 Jeff Easton Journal Staff

The tournament will go on, but crowd sizes will be limited for the South Dakota Class B Girls' State Tournament games at Black Hills State University in Spearfish this weekend.

According to a release the SDHSAA, "a limited ticket model will be implemented for the duration fo the Girls State B Basketball Tournament, beginning with this evening's (Thursday's) session."

Schools will be given an allotment of tickets to distribute at their discretion. Tickets are only good for that team's games.

Any all-session passes that were purchased will be refunded.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News