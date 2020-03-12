Tickets limited for girls' Class B State Tournament games in Spearfish

The tournament will go on, but crowd sizes will be limited for the South Dakota Class B Girls' State Tournament games at Black Hills State University in Spearfish this weekend.

According to a release the SDHSAA, "a limited ticket model will be implemented for the duration fo the Girls State B Basketball Tournament, beginning with this evening's (Thursday's) session."

Schools will be given an allotment of tickets to distribute at their discretion. Tickets are only good for that team's games.

Any all-session passes that were purchased will be refunded.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

