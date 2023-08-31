Tickets are on sale now for the first ever United Way of the Black Hills Gala. The gala, an evening of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more, will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City.

The gala will celebrate the past accomplishments of UWBH and invite people to continue supporting UWBH’s efforts.

“I think the people of the Black Hills are eager to partner with agencies that are having the most impact in their community,” said John Cass, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills. “So by being creative and developing new, exciting ways for people to step up, I think we’re just making that invitation to partner even bigger.

“United Way of the Black Hills' new yearly gala event is sure to become something our community looks forward to year after year,” he said. “The gala is going to be filled with joy, laughter and community spirit.

Comedian Arvin Mitchell will entertain guests with his nationally recognized standup act. Mitchell is a comedian, actor, writer and self-described master chef of ramen noodles. Go to arvinmitchell.com to learn more.

A silent auction during the gala will raise funds to support the mission of UWBH. Representatives from UWBH’s partner organizations will be at the gala to answer questions about how their work is impacting the Black Hills.

“This is our campaign kick-off and funds raised jump-start our campaign,” Cass said.

The UWBH Gala will also focus on the organization's mission.

“A big part of that presentation is going to be about expressing gratitude to the people of the Black Hills for their continued support and partnership,” Cass said. “By being a part of this gala, you'll be directly contributing to the betterment of the Black Hills area. Your support will help fund vital programs and initiatives that address the most pressing needs of our neighbors.”

“You don't want to miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a difference while enjoying a fantastic night out,” Cass said. “Mark your calendar, gather your friends, and get ready to have a blast at the United Way of the Black Hills Gala.”

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/united-way-of-the-black-hills-gala-tickets-690163516657?aff=oddtdtcreator.