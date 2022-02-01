Tie-down ropers compete at Rodeo Rapid City's morning slacks

The loop, wrap and bind boys were in town on Tuesday as tie-down ropers made an appearance in a morning slack at The Monument on Day 2 of Sutton Rodeo’s PRCA Rodeo Rapid City.

The cream of the crop on this day quickly rose as Michael Otero, the third man out of the box, drew a calf with a favorable disposition and took advantage, posting an 8.2-second run, the best time of the day, and will sit atop the leaderboard heading into Thursday evening’s first performance of the PRCA rodeo.

“I really liked that calf before we competed today,” Otero said. “The calf wasn’t very fast and I made sure that I was a little more patient in the box and made sure not to break the barrier. After watching the first two calves go pretty good, I had a pretty good feeling my calf wasn’t going to run that hard.”

Satisfied with his solid effort, the 39-year-old veteran, a winner at the Black Hills Stock Show in 2007 (and third last year), is content to allow fate run its course.

“I’ve done all I can do now and will just sit back and see how the cards play out (8.0-seconds won last year, 8.2, second and Otero shared third with 8.3),” Otero said. “I won’t be too anxious. I’ve been here for or five times and have done well. Actually, the first time I ever came here, I won it (2007), so I’m not too worried. I know I will get a good check and either way it will be good.”

Though the Weatherford, Texas man has but one National Finals Rodeo appearance on the resume, Tuesday’ effort was a continuation of what has been an excellent start toward a possible return. Otero currently sits fifth in PRCA world standings won rounds and placed second in the average at Denver and Odessa. And has earned a spot in the semifinal round in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Before driving back to Fort Worth for the semifinal run, Otero will remain in Rapid to watch his wife, Carlee, weave the cloverleaf in barrel racing on Wednesday.

Though the majority of calf ropers hail from the Lone Star State (and 12 of the 36 competitors on Tuesday were Texans), the handful of South Dakotan outclassed the majority as Clint Kindred (Oral, 8.5) and Nolan Richie (Bristol, 9.0) placed second and third in the round.

Ty Harris (San Angelo, TX), a 3-time NFR qualifier, sits fourth after the slack (9.1), and Trevor Hale (Perryton, TX) finished fifth.

Another South Dakotan, Trey Young (Dupree), the last man out in the round, holds sixth spot off a 9.6-second effort, a tenth of a second better than Tyson Durfey, a 14-time NFR qualifier. Not bad for a Dupree area rancher who came into Rapid City with but few practice runs this winter.

“I had a pretty decent calf and got a good start and got him roped. I would have liked to have been a little faster on him but I kind of stuck a leg there at the end but I can’t complain too much," Young said before adding with a chuckle. “I haven’t ever done well here and usually if I stop the clock at all, it’s good.”

Young, who ranches near Dupree with his father and typically stays close to home rodeoing in circuit, SDRA or other amateur events, enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere of a Rodeo Rapid City morning slack.

"I like slacks in Rapid,” Young said, “just because my horse is fresher, and I haven’t been roping a whole lot in the winter months, and so it seems like there is a little less pressure and you can get a little better go on your horses.”

I had a pretty decent calf and got a good start and got him roped. I would liked to have been a little faster on him but I kind of stuck a leg there at the end but I can’t complain too much. I haven’t done well here and usually if I stop the clock, it’s good.

"I’ll stay close to home, go to the circuit stuff, SDRA and amateur rodeos. Other than that stick close to home and ranch with dad.

"I kind of like the slacks at Rapid just because my horse is fresher and I haven’t been roping a whole lot in the winter months and it just seem like there is a little less pressure and you can get a little better go on your horses.

The ladies take center stage at Rodeo Rapid City on Wednesday with two sessions of barrel racing slack on the schedule at the Summit Arena. The first session is slated for 10 a.m. with the second to follow after lunch.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0