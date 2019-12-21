TIGERS THREE-PEAT: White River holds off Tiospa Zina to win LNI boys title

The Tigers were forced to play a little out of character during the second half of their game with the Wambdi when leading scorer Nick Sayler picked up his fourth foul with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The foul troubles led Marshall to substitute Sayler out for junior July Schmidt during stoppages in play. The strategy worked, as Sayler, who finished with 12 points before fouling out with 1:44 left in the game, was able to rotate in on several offensive possessions then head to the bench in favor of Schmidt when the Tigers headed on defense.

White River, however, needed other players to pick up the slack while Sayler was on the bench. Sophomore guard Dylan Marshall, along with Young, Kyler Valandra and freshman guard Joe Sayler stepped up for the Tigers.

Marshall, who scored 12 of his team-high 17 points after the half, consistently got to the basket against Tiospa Zina and, as the team’s point guard, he kept the Tigers on track at the offensive end of the floor. His jumper with 2:19 to play staked White River to a 52-50 lead, but his pass to Young for a 3-pointer just ahead of an expiring shot clock turned out to be the difference in the outcome.