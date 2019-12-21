TIGERS THREE-PEAT: White River holds off Tiospaye Zina to win LNI boys title

The traits of championship-winning programs like the one Eldon Marshall has built at White River has largely remained unchanged through the years. It surrounds teamwork, playing smart basketball for 32 minutes, trusting your teammates and giving all at both ends of the floor.
That was apparent Saturday night in Barnett Arena, as the Tigers scratched out a 56-54 nail-biting win over Tiospaye Zina to claim the championship trophy at the 43rd annual Lakota Nation Invitational boys basketball.
The title is the third in three years for White River.
“The effort and perseverance that these kids displayed makes me proud to be able to work with them,” Marshall said after Saturday’s hard-fought victory over the Wambdi. “I’m just really grateful and thankful to have kids that go to practice and get to school every day. They put in the work, and they earned this.”
The Tigers faced all kinds of adversity during the championship game.
First, White River faced a veteran Tiospaye Zina squad, led by seniors Payton Halseide, Caleb White and Jamison Pratt. Throw in junior Courage Brown and sophomore big man Jasiah RedBear, and the Tigers knew the Wambdi would be a handful.
“They’re really good, and we knew they’d give us a good fight,” said White River senior Tanner Young, who made a clutch 3-pointer with a minute to play. “Like all of the other teams we played this tournament, they gave us a good battle. We just executed everything the second half to perfection.”
The Tigers were forced to play a little out of character during the second half of their game with the Wambdi when leading scorer Nick Sayler picked up his fourth foul with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
The fould troubles led Marshall to substitute Sayler out for junior July Schmidt during stoppages in play. The strategy worked, as Sayler, who finished with 12 points before fouling out with 1:44 left in the game, was able to rotate in on several offensive possessions then head to the bench in favor of Schmidt when the Tigers headed on defense.
White River, however, needed other players to pick up the slack while Sayler was on the bench. Enter sophomore guard Dylan Marshall, Young and freshman guard Joe Sayler.
Marshall, who scored 12 of his team-high 17 points after the half, consistently got to the basket against Tiospaye Zina and, as the team’s point guard, he kept the Tigers on track at the offensive end of the floor. His jumper with 2:19 to play staked White River to a 52-50 lead, but his pass to Young for a 3-pointer just ahead of an expiring shot clock turned out to be the difference in the outcome.
“The shot clock was winding down, and I didn’t have a lane,” said Marshall, the coach’s son. “Joe was covered. I looked at Kyler (Valandra), and he was covered. I looked to my left and Tanner was open, and he knocked down the shot.”
“Dylan, he’s a good passer. He’s our point guard for a reason,” said Young, whose three upped White River’s lead to 55-52 with 57.2 seconds to play. “He makes good decisions. He passed it to me.
“I was wide open. I just wanted to get it off as quick as I could. I didn’t want a shot clock violation and let my team down. It just felt like a good shot.”
Tiosspaye Zina got a couple good looks as the final minute ticked away – most notably a reverse layup from White in traffic with a half-minute to go – before White stole the ball from Joe Sayler and converted a layup to make it 55-54.
The Wambdi fouled the younger Sayler, and the freshman guard made the front end of a bonus trip to the free throw line but had the second free toss rattle out to make their score 56-54.
Halseide got a wide-open look from beyond the 3-point arc with eight seconds to play, but his shot was off the mark. White River’s Schmidt rebounded the miss and was fouled with 5.8 seconds left.
Schmidt missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving Tiospaye Zina one last look. White got the ball about 30 feet from the basket. He fired up a 3-pointer just ahead of the final horn, but the shot came up short and White River’s poured onto the floor to celebrate another LNI win.
Coach Marshall was quick to credit Tiospaye Zina, which was led by Pratt’s 18-point effort, 13 points from White and 10 from RedBear, who came up big in the late minutes of the game.
“Tiospaye is a very good team. We respect them a lot,” Marshall said. “Their guards are just so athletic, and you can tell they’ve played together for a long time. They’re athletic and they can shoot it. We were fortunate to win. It could’ve gone either way.”
Though White River only played six in Saturday’s title game, coach Marshall felt the contributions made by all six were critical to holding off the Wambdi.
“Total team effort, I can’t say it enough,” he said. “The guys buy into what we want to do at the beginning of the year, they commit to it and they work hard. And they make the right choices off the court. That’s huge. In a sense, it’s about more than basketball.”