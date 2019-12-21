TIGERS THREE-PEAT: White River holds off Tiospaye Zina to win LNI boys title

“Dylan, he’s a good passer. He’s our point guard for a reason,” said Young, whose three upped White River’s lead to 55-52 with 57.2 seconds to play. “He makes good decisions. He passed it to me.

“I was wide open. I just wanted to get it off as quick as I could. I didn’t want a shot clock violation and let my team down. It just felt like a good shot.”

Tiosspaye Zina got a couple good looks as the final minute ticked away – most notably a reverse layup from White in traffic with a half-minute to go – before White stole the ball from Joe Sayler and converted a layup to make it 55-54.

The Wambdi fouled the younger Sayler, and the freshman guard made the front end of a bonus trip to the free throw line but had the second free toss rattle out to make their score 56-54.

Halseide got a wide-open look from beyond the 3-point arc with eight seconds to play, but his shot was off the mark. White River’s Schmidt rebounded the miss and was fouled with 5.8 seconds left.

Schmidt missed the front end of the one-and-one, giving Tiospaye Zina one last look. White got the ball about 30 feet from the basket. He fired up a 3-pointer just ahead of the final horn, but the shot came up short and White River’s poured onto the floor to celebrate another LNI win.