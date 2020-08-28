Tigers use turnovers to top Comets

Losing a couple of players to COVID-19 quarantines made a young Rapid City Christian Comet team even younger Friday night, but new head coach Ben Connot was pleased with his team's effort in a 20-7 loss to a good New Underwood team Friday night.
"We battled and that's a big thing," Connot said. "We are really, really young. This is part of the process when you have a ton of sophomores and a lot of freshmen out there."
The Comets lost two fumbles and threw four interceptions. They only punted twice in the game. Those turnovers helped the Tigers pull away late for the win.
New Underwood got the ball first and drove down the field behind runs by Coy Anderson and quarterback Emmitt Richter. On a fourth down play, Richter faked a sweep and backed up to pass. He found Teign Robertson for a 17-yard touchdown. The extra point pass failed and the Tigers led 6-0 early.
Both teams traded possessions through intermission. But the offenses found more success in the second half.
The Comets took over to start the third period. Avery Wipf carried the ball for 10-yards on first down. Drop back passer Samuel Schlabach came in at quarterback and found sophomore Wyatt Batie over the middle. Batie broke two tackles and sprinted the rest of the way for a 52-yard touchdown. Schlabach hit the extra point to give the Comets a 7-6 lead a minute into the third quarter.
New Underwood wouldn't trail for long as Anderson kicked off the ensuing drive with a 44-yard run. A few plays later, on a first and goal from the one, Richter rolled out and scored the second touchdown for the Tigers. Batie broke up the point after pass to leave the Tigers up 12-7 with 7:57 left in the third.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored for the final time as Grant Madsen - who took over most of the running duties after Anderson left with a knee injury - set up the touchdown with several strong runs. He finally scored on a six-yard dive. He also scored pn the two-point play to give the Tigers a 20-7 lead.
Comet defensive back Batie broke up a two-point pass, a touchdown pass and intercepted another Tiger pass on the one. Richter intercepted two Comet passes and Robertson and Jordan Wright each picked one.
