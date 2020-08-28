Tigers use turnovers to top Comets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Losing a couple of players to COVID-19 quarantines made a young Rapid City Christian Comet team even younger Friday night, but new head coach Ben Connot was pleased with his team's effort in a 20-7 loss to a good New Underwood team Friday night.

"We battled and that's a big thing," Connot said. "We are really, really young. This is part of the process when you have a ton of sophomores and a lot of freshmen out there."

The Comets lost two fumbles and threw four interceptions. They only punted twice in the game. Those turnovers helped the Tigers pull away late for the win.

New Underwood got the ball first and drove down the field behind runs by Coy Anderson and quarterback Emmitt Richter. On a fourth down play, Richter faked a sweep and backed up to pass. He found Teign Robertson for a 17-yard touchdown. The extra point pass failed and the Tigers led 6-0 early.

Both teams traded possessions through intermission. But the offenses found more success in the second half.