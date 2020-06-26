Tillery battles in opener as Hardhats get thrilling sweep of Harrisburg

Klapperich said Tillery is a "hurry up and get in the box so I can get you out type of guy."

"He's not afraid of anybody and we love it," Klapperich said. "We love his mentality on the mound. He's got three pitches that he can throw for strikes anytime."

After striking out the first two Harrisburg batters, the Tigers jumped on Tillery with a triple by Payton Metzger, a RBI single by Jack Rabern and a run-scoring single by Mason.

Mason, however, was caught stealing to end the threat.

In the sixth, Harrisburg put runners on first and third with one out before the left-handed Tillery got out of the jam when he picked off Rabern on first base and came back to strike out Mason.

"That was a huge pickoff at first," Tillery said. "I caught him sleeping, and then it was just go right back at the kid at the plate. We had him down two strikes, so I just started throwing to see what we could get him out with."

Again, it was the bulldog mentality, Klapperich said, that got Tillery out of that jam.

"He's looking to get an out somewhere, whether it is at the plate or on the bases," he said. "We love putting him out there for just that reason."