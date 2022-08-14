Timber Lake reloading but still stalking 9A state title

Listening to Timber Lake head football coach Ryan Gimbel as he talks about the Panthers’ prospects for the 2022 season, one gets the feeling his team is more about reloading than rebuilding.

Timber Lake lost some big names from its 2021 team that finished 9-2, none bigger than Best of the West running back Hank Kraft. Gone, too, off last year’s team are fullback/linebacker Jace Lawrence, quarterback Cedrick Martin and lineman Sawyer Holzer.

“We did graduate a heavy number,” said Gimbel. “But we return one of my fastest teams. That’s saying something. It’s big that we have so much speed coming back to us.”

Gimbel, who is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Panthers, said the track and field team he also coaches swept the top three spots in the 100-meter dash at last spring’s Little Moreau Conference meet. Of those three, two return to the gridiron this fall to play football.

“We’ll look different, but we’ll have a lot of similarities to what we ran last year and the year before,” Gimbel said. “For us, the pieces need to learn to play together. We’re a tight-knit team, 25 guys with one purpose. We don’t look ahead. It’s winning the week we’re in. Our focus doesn’t go beyond today’s practice.

“We play with a chip on our shoulders. That’s how you have to play and that’s how you have to practice.”

That reloading mentality begins early at Timber Lake, a Class 9A school where a championship mentality is built in the weight room, starting in middle school.

“We start lifting in seventh grade, so we develop,” Gimbel said. “We can be small, but if we pick you up and move you, it doesn’t matter how big you are.”

Kraft and his 1,900-plus rushing yards are gone from the Panthers’ offense this season, so Gracen Hansen, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior, will slide into the quarterback role this season for Timber Lake. He’s a dual threat with the ability to both run and throw the ball effectively.

“Gracen, he likes contact,” Gimbel said. “He’s not afraid to take hits and give hits.”

Slater Ducheneaux, a speedy 5-foot-7, 170-pound senior, Jaydon Miller, a senior who comes in at 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds and 5-foot-9, 165-pound junior Carter Keller will look to fill the cleats left open by Kraft, who is at Northern State. Another player to watch is Cole Ducheneaux, a sophomore who can play both running back and quarterback.

“With this crew, we’re going to have to grow and figure it out,” Gimbel said. “We’re going to be spreading people out and getting to the outside. Not many teams are going to be able to run with us.”

Gimbel likes the size he has in the trenches along the offensive and defensive lines. Seniors Thane Keller, a 6-foot, 185-pound tight end/defensive end, and A.J. Lindskov, a 225-pound lineman, are joined up front by junior lineman Dan Peterson, who measures 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds.

On defense behind Keller, Lindskov and Peterson are Miller, Keller and Slater Ducheneaux at linebacker. Keller will also play defensive end at times. Hansen, and at times Ducheneaux, will lead the secondary.

Gimbel sees sophomore linebackers Cole Ducheneaux and Treyton Du Preez as a couple of younger players who could have an impact this season. Du Preez will also see action on the offensive line, too.

“We like to adapt to our opponent. We’ll play a four-man front primarily,” Gimbel said. “We like fast football, to play fast off the edge. That helps us in our pass defense and that plays to our benefit.”

After posting a perfect 6-0 record in the Little Moreau Conference in 2021, Gimbel sees this season’s LMC battle coming down to Harding County/Bison and Timber Lake.

“Harding County/Bison has much the same crew as last year,” he said. “I think it’ll be a showdown between us and them the last week of the season.”

At the state level, Gimbel looks first to Canistota and Gregory, but he feels his Panthers are right there among the best teams in the state.

“With the pedigree of football Canistota plays with, you can’t count them out,” he said. “Gregory returns quite a bit of talent from last year. Then I think it’s Timber Lake right in there.”

Timber Lake 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - at Lemmon/McIntosh

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Herreid/Selby Area

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Newell*

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Dupree

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Jones County

Fri, Sept 23 - at Faith

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Stanley County

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Harding County/Bison*

*Class 9A game