Timberline, Harney open Sub-Districts with wins

The Harney All-Stars pitching staff didn't let its defense behind it get much action.
Actually, it didn't get any action, as Brock Wauer and Conor Konvalin combined to strike out all 12 Sturgis hitters in the 12-0 win Thursday night in the West River Sub-Districts Little League baseball tournament at Rushmore's Red Pesek Field.
In the other first-round game, the Timberline All-Stars stopped the host Rushmore All-Stars 6-1.
Wauer started the game for Harney and struck out the first eight hitters he faced before being replaced by Konvalin in the third inning. He did the same, striking out all four hitters he faced in the four-inning mercy-rule win.
"It felt good," Wauer said. "I threw my fastball, curveball and slider sometimes just hoping for the best."
The Sturgis hitters only had a handful of foul balls and didn't put any baseballs in play.
"They came out well together, they threw the ball hard," Harney manager Nick Wald said. "Brock came out and was throwing strikes. His off-speed was hitting the spots. When you throw strikes and jump ahead of the count, you'll pitch great. Conner came in and did the same thing and hit his spots and threw strikes. It was a good win to start out the tournament."
Leading 1-0 on a RBI single by Noah Wald, Wauer basically broke the game open with a three-run home run over the center field fence.
"My coach said to scoot up to the plate and if I get a hold of one it would be to the fence," Wauer said. "I scooted up to the plate and guess what happened? It went over."
Harney put the game away with an eight-run third inning with a combination of good hitting and four Sturgis errors. Ethan Enos, Wald, Brayden Stapert and Ryne Keszler all had RBI singles and Konvalin drew a bases-loaded walk for a RBI.
"We came in the top of the first with the bases loaded and didn't get any runs, which we should of. We had the heart of our lineup there," Wald said. But we came out in the second and hit the ball hard. We had a couple of good leadoffs around and Brock hit that three-run homer."
It was a tough game all of the way around for Sturgis.
"Their pitchers did a really good job," Sturgis manager Paul Pool said. "We have to be more aggressive at the plate. That is going to be a big thing for us trying to get our kids up there ready to swing."
Sturgis looks to bounce back in the consolation round Friday against Rushmore at 7:30 p.m.
"We had some errors on ground balls that could have gotten us out of the inning early. We just didn't make the plays," Pool said. "We'll just try to regroup and come back (Friday). It's Little League baseball, so you never know what is going to happen from one day to the next."
Harney, meanwhile, has a day off and will face the winner of Timberline and Canyon Lake Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game qualifies for the state tournament.
"We just wanted to be able to go into Saturday's game with all of our pitching, so we'll see how we do then," Wald said. "It's good for the kids, they should be ready to go."
Timberline 6, Rushmore 1
Timberline pitched a shutout until the sixth inning and had enough offense to cruise to the opening win.
Timberline scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the third and used strong pitching from Brady Waddell, Austin Flohr and Maddux Kraft.
"Rushmore is a pretty aggressive team," Timberline manager Tyson Waddell said. "We knew we had to get after them. We flip-flopped the pitchers around at the last minute and told the boys they have to hit the ball. They responded well and went after them."
Waddell pitched the first 2 1/3 innings for the win, striking out three and giving up no runs on four hits. Flohr pitched 2 1/3 innings of strong baseball, giving up just one hit and striking out four, while Kraft pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and the one Rushmore run.
Offensively, Rushmore got a RBI groundout by Rush Turner in the second and a run-scoring single by Liam Unterbruner.
Brady Waddell, who finished with two hits and two RBI, said it was good to get out to a fast start against Rushmore.
"It was real fun," said Waddell, who had a two-run double in the third. "Early we started scoring runs and got three in the second and kept stacking on them. We let down in the sixth and they scored one run, but we came back and got them."
Also in the third for Timberline, Unterbruner had an RBI groundout.
Rushmore got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning on a RBI double by Ben Hasset.
"The kids came out off the bat a little nervous, which is to be expected in this environment," Rushmore manager Nate Solano said. "We got the first-round jitters out of the way, and with the modified format of the tournament this year, there is a little strategy, so we'll have our pitchers available for the future."
Rushmore looks to bounce back Friday against Sturgis.
"Hopefully we show up (Friday) and play more intense baseball," Solano said.
Tyson Waddle said that starting out with a win in the first game is always good because you start out on the right end of the bracket, and you have to push hard from where.
"We play Canyon Lake and they are always tough," he said. "It will be a shootout across the parking lot, I guess."