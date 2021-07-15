Timberline, Harney open Sub-Districts with wins

"My coach said to scoot up to the plate and if I get a hold of one it would be to the fence," Wauer said. "I scooted up to the plate and guess what happened? It went over."

Harney put the game away with an eight-run third inning with a combination of good hitting and four Sturgis errors. Ethan Enos, Wald, Brayden Stapert and Ryne Keszler all had RBI singles and Konvalin drew a bases-loaded walk for a RBI.

"We came in the top of the first with the bases loaded and didn't get any runs, which we should of. We had the heart of our lineup there," Wald said. But we came out in the second and hit the ball hard. We had a couple of good leadoffs around and Brock hit that three-run homer."

It was a tough game all of the way around for Sturgis.

"Their pitchers did a really good job," Sturgis manager Paul Pool said. "We have to be more aggressive at the plate. That is going to be a big thing for us trying to get our kids up there ready to swing."

Sturgis looks to bounce back in the consolation round Friday against Rushmore at 7:30 p.m.