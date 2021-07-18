Timberline holds off Canyon Lake to get West River's second state bid

It was the Battle of the Little League Parking Lot, Part II for the Timberline All-Stars and Canyon Lake All-Stars Sunday in a winner-to-state West River Sub-District baseball game at Red Pesek Field.
Canyon Lake, the three-time defending state champions, got the best of Timberline, its close neighbors to the north, 10-4 Friday night.
But Timberline jumped out early and overcame a mid-game rally by Canyon Lake to regain the momentum and hold on for the 6-4 win to qualify for the South Dakota Little League District 1 State Tournament next weekend at Red Pesek Field.
"They got us the first time, but I told the boys to believe in what you are doing and play six innings, and good things will happen," Timberline manager Tyson Waddell said. "They came out and were serious from 11 o'clock on and they finished the way they started."
Timberline scored one run in the first inning and two in the second, before Canyon Lake answered with three runs in the third. The tie was short-lived, however, as Timberline scored once in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth for a 6-3 lead
Trailing 6-4 in the top of the sixth, Canyon Lake put two baserunners on with no outs on a walk to Grady Barclay and a single by Sullivan Kieffer against reliever Austin Flohr. Caiden Comparetto's bunt was fielded by Flohr, who got Adam Jansen for the force at third for one out.
Samuel Schroeder followed and hit a tailing fly ball down the right field line that Timberline right fielder Liam Unterbruner raced to and made a diving catch. Unterbruner popped up and caught Canyon Lake's Breylon Rahn off second for the double play and the win.
Unterbruner, just an 11-year-old, said he just tracked it down once it was hit.
"I don't know how, I just knew it was going to be hit there, so I tried my best to get under it. I caught it and everyone is yelling two, so I threw it and got him out," he said.
Tyson Waddell said Unterbruner was a little down after failing to convert on a bunt attempt earlier but he kept his head up and made a strong defensive play.
"You can't ask for more of a kid to step into the 12-year-old All Stars and he's 11, and make a game-ending layout catch, and then he is smart enough to get up and throw the ball back to second," he said. "It was a great play."
With Canyon Lake coming in as the defending champions and having had a lot of success against their neighbors throughout the years, it was no surprise the Timberline All-Stars were more than a bit excited after the win.
It was the kind of win they had been hoping for, especially after Friday night's disappointment.
"I've been wanting to beat Canyon Lake ever since I entered Timberline Little League," first baseman Rush Turner said. "It is an amazing point of my life that we got to beat them."
Added Unterbruner: "It felt good, really good. We started slow this morning, but we played 100 percent and found a way to win."
Tyson Waddell said it was important for his team to not play from behind against a strong team such as Canyon Lake. He said it is always tough when you get down to someone who keeps pushing and pushing.
"I told the boys to jump on them early and keep the foot on the gas. Get a little fire here and move on," he said. "The little kids get to see the big kids do it and they want to do it. It helps all of the way through."
Tucker Waddell, who had three hits and three RBI, nearly hitting his first-ever home run to dead center for a two-run double in the fourth, said they were making bad throws in their warm-ups, but turned it around once the game started.
"Right when we got on the field we started doing better and making plays, and hitting the ball well," he said. "I almost hit one over, that was one of my best times because it would have been my first-ever home run."
Timberline also got a gutty pitching effort from Brady Waddell, who got the win after going five innings, giving up five hits and all four runs (three earned). He walked one and struck out four.
"Brady and I talked this morning and I asked him, 'Are you ready? He said, 'I got it,'" Tyson Waddell said. "He is one of those kids where you will know in 20 pitches, and he came out hot and gave us everything he had. I couldn't have asked more out of him. Austin jumped in with just three or four pitches out here and gave up his at bat to get a couple more warms ups. He stepped up and just shut them out."
Flohr got the save with the scoreless sixth inning.
Timberline finished with seven hits, with Reegen Turnquist, Flohr and Unterbruner all driving in one run.
Barclay and Jansen both finished with two hits, with Jansen driving home two runs and Cooper Kimball and Tucker Mason adding one RBI each.
Schroeder started and pitched the first 1 1/3 innings for Canyon Lake, giving up three runs on one hit and four walks. Jansen finished up, going 3 2/3 innings, giving up six hits and three runs, striking out two.
"I want to congratulate Harney and Timberline for making it to state. They earned it and they were the two best teams this weekend," Canyon Lake manager Mark Mendel said. “I wish them all of the luck next week."
Mendel said the finality of coming up short in this situation is always tough.
"These boys, you put a lot of time in with them and they worked their butts off," he said. "You fall in love with them and you want the best for them. It hurts at first, but I think when they look back they will appreciate all of the hard work that they did and what they learned. It will just make them stronger baseball players and people when they move forward."
Timberline opens the state tournament Friday against fellow West River foe Harney Little League at 5 p.m., while Capital City (Pierre) takes on Sioux Falls at 7:30 p.m.
"Nick (Wald) has a good squad," Tyson Waddell said. "We've seen them a couple of times throughout the year and the boys are hungry. It's the same game-plan, you have to jump on them and go. They are going to come at us all six innings, so we have to go all six back."