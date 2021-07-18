Timberline holds off Canyon Lake to get West River's second state bid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Added Unterbruner: "It felt good, really good. We started slow this morning, but we played 100 percent and found a way to win."

Tyson Waddell said it was important for his team to not play from behind against a strong team such as Canyon Lake. He said it is always tough when you get down to someone who keeps pushing and pushing.

"I told the boys to jump on them early and keep the foot on the gas. Get a little fire here and move on," he said. "The little kids get to see the big kids do it and they want to do it. It helps all of the way through."

Tucker Waddell, who had three hits and three RBI, nearly hitting his first-ever home run to dead center for a two-run double in the fourth, said they were making bad throws in their warm-ups, but turned it around once the game started.

"Right when we got on the field we started doing better and making plays, and hitting the ball well," he said. "I almost hit one over, that was one of my best times because it would have been my first-ever home run."

Timberline also got a gutty pitching effort from Brady Waddell, who got the win after going five innings, giving up five hits and all four runs (three earned). He walked one and struck out four.