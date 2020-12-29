Time served, restitution for man who stole from Oglala Lakota College

A Pine Ridge man was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to stealing $2,004 from Oglala Lakota College.
John Jay Hussman III, 33, was sentenced earlier this fall at the federal court in Rapid City after pleading guilty to embezzling from a Native American tribal organization.
It’s unclear how many days in jail Hussman served for a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.
As part of his plea deal prosecutors dropped a charge of larceny for allegedly stealing $3,086 from a Pizza Hut in 2017.
Hussman came into possession of a $2,004 check from the college written to Oglala Sioux Tribe Financial Services in December 2018, according to the factual basis document he signed.
Instead of giving it to the tribal agency he endorsed the check in his own name and deposited it in his personal checking account at a bank in Gordon, Nebraska.
Hussman went on “a spending spree, depleting his checking account by making purchases at various local and online retailers, making ATM withdrawals, and making a payment to a credit card” until he spent all the money within one month, the document says.
Hussman was caught after the bank found the error on Jan. 15, 2019 and debited his account.
He paid the money back to the college before sentencing but was ordered to pay $3,086 in restitution to Pizza Hut even though he wasn’t convicted of stealing from them, according to a news release form the US. Attorney’s Office.
