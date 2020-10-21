Times changed for state cross country

Due to anticipated weather conditions in Rapid City for Saturday, times have been changed for the State Cross Country Meet schedule at hart Ranch.

Times for the races include: Class B girls, 9:30 a.m.; Class B boys, 10 a.m.;Class AA girls, 11:45 a.m.; Class AA boys, 12:15 p.m.; Class A girls, 2 p.m.; Class A boys, 2:30 p.m.

“This change is being done after consulting with the National Weather Service and our site hosts in Rapid City to attempt to complete the event prior to a significant winter storm entering the Black Hills region on Saturday," said Dr. John Krogstrand, SDHSAA Asst. Executive Director. “Our hope is the earlier start and shortened times between races allows us to still complete the event while also maintaining social distancing guidelines and health precautions.”

The practice day at Hart Ranch for Friday is on as scheduled, weather permitting.

To help with social distancing and mitigation efforts, the SDHSAA requests that all fans wear masks and remain socially distant from one another during the event as possible.

Additionally, teams and school personnel will not be allowed to enter the facility until the previous class’ boys race has begun (i.e.: AA teams not entering until after the Class B Boys race begins).