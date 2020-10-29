Times, schedule set for state championships

In coordination with the University of South Dakota, the South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced game times and ticketing policy for the State Football Championships in the Dakota Dome Nov. 12-14.

In addition to the new game time setup for the three‐day event, the SDHSAA has coordinated with USD to implement policies for social distancing during the championships.

Specific to fan attendance, all fans attending the games will be required to wear masks to enter the Dome. Tickets will be sold game‐by‐game. Tickets will be sold in blocks with distancing considerations as part of sales and seating locations. A maximum of eight tickets per order will be allowed. To achieve this, all ticketing in 2020 will be handled directly by the USD Ticket Office.

After qualifying for the finals, schools will receive an “access code” that will allow their selected patrons to pre‐purchase tickets as the schools see fit. Each team will be afforded a “reserved” seating area as well as a “student” area as well.

All remaining tickets will be available for sale to the general public beginning at 11 a.m (MST) on Nov. 9. A limited number of suites and premium seating areas are also available for sale directly through the USD Ticketing Office.