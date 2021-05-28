Timmer falls milliseconds short of state title; Jade Ecoffey wins 3200

SPEARFISH — Haleigh Timmer has claimed track and field championships in the past, but never in the 100-meter dash.

In fact, the St. Thomas More senior never even ran the event at a state meet before Friday, but set out to claim another title at Lyle Hare Stadium on the campus of Black Hills State.

In a race that came down to the wire and was decided by the slimmest of margins, Timmer fell just short, finishing 0.006 seconds after Parker’s Lexi Even to take home the runner-up medal.

“It would’ve been cool to win a 100 for the first time, as I ran it for the first time at State,” Timmer said. “It feels good to compete at State and to be at the top, but it’s too bad I couldn’t just have that extra little thousandth of a second.”

Timmer’s time of 12.82.819 was an improvement on her Region 8A meet time when she also came in second, and her prelim mark of 12.83 was good for second best, trailing only Even. She was one of nine West River athletes at the Class A state championship meet to finish runner-up.

The only West River athlete to claim a state title was Red Cloud sophomore Jade Ecoffey, who won the 3200 with a time of 11:31.19.