Timmer, local athletes star in basketball all-star game

Haleigh Timmer scored a team-high 15 points on 6 of 15 shooting in the 2021 South Dakota High School Basketball All-Star game held Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

The St. Thomas More standout hit a pair of 3-pointers and added three assits as her "blue" team fell 106-75. Teammate Kalla Bertram of Winner earned 14 points on 5 of 14 shooting and collected five rebounds.

White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue poured in a game-high 20 points on 6 of 10 shooting to lead the "white" squad to victory.

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, BROOKINGS 0: The Raiders dropped just 16 games en route to a 9-0 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday.

Playing 10-game pro sets, Nolan Rehorst (10-1), Michael Tang (10-4), Sam Mortimer (10-5), Asa Hood (10-1), Thomas Postma (10-3) and Conor Cruse (10-1) all won their singles matches.

In doubles, Jamison Pfingston and Tang won 10-1 in first doubles, Mortimer and Hood won 10-0 in second doubles and Postma and Christian Mueller won 10-0 in third doubles.

Stevens hosts Spearfish next on Tuesday at Sioux Park.

Club Baseball