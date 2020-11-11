Timmer officially signs with the Jackrabbits

St. Thomas More senior guard Haleigh Timmer made it official Wednesday, signing a letter-of-intent to compete in basketball at South Dakota State University.
Timmer, a 5-foot-11 guard, gave a verbal to the Jackrabbits last spring while hoping for the high school season to continue, something it did not do because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With practices for her senior season set to begin in less than two weeks, she is anxious for her final season at STM and looking forward to her collegiate career.
"SDSU is just a great school, a great fit me," Timmer said. "My parents attended SDSU. On the basketball side of things, it is a very successful program. The coaching and the culture there is what I fit in best. On the school side, it really git my academic needs with a strong math program. And Brookings is a very nice town and the fan base is amazing."
Timmer, a two-time all-state performer for the Cavaliers, said it was a hard decision in the sense that she had some options, but all she still went back to SDSU because she said it felt like home.
"In that sense it was easy because I knew that is where I belonged," he said.
Timmer is ranked the 34th guard in the nation for the class of 2021 by Prospects Nation. She helped lead the Cavaliers to state titles in 2017 and 2018 and helped her AAU team, North Tartan finish second in the Nike EYLB Championship in 2019. Timmer averaged 21.7 points and 7.4 rebounds her sophomore year at STM and 22.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 assists her junior season.
"I think AAU has definitely prepared me for Division I basketball," she said. "I've been blessed to be a part of one of the top NIKE EYLB teams in the past five years. I've met a lot of people, a lot of teammates and coached. I've just gained a lot of perspective on the game, and I think that has prepared me for the last level."
Timmer joins some recent STM players under head coach Brandon Kandolin on the Division I level, including Dru Gylten (Utah), Alexys Swedlund (Washington State), Ciara Duffy (South Dakota) and Caitlin Duffy (Colorado State and USD).
"I think the history of success (at STM) has always inspired me to want to shoot for the stars and make it to the Division I level," she said. "I've had excellent role models here. The coaching and teammates I've had this year has pushed me to the next level."
Timmer plans to get a math degree, possibly in data science or an actuary pursuit at SDSU.
Also signing with SDSU on Wednesday was Paige Meyer, a 5-6 guard from Albany, Minn. Meyer averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game during her junior season.
Longtime SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said in a press release that Wednesday was a special day as they welcome Timmer and Meyer to the Jackrabbit family.
"It's been a pleasure to get to know both of these young women and their families during the recruiting process, and we are looking forward to having them join our program for the 2021-2022 season," he said. "Haleigh and Paige are high achievers on and off the court. They are proven winners, and they know what it means to be a great teammate. Both will be great additions to our campus and our community."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!