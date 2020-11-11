Timmer officially signs with the Jackrabbits

"I think AAU has definitely prepared me for Division I basketball," she said. "I've been blessed to be a part of one of the top NIKE EYLB teams in the past five years. I've met a lot of people, a lot of teammates and coached. I've just gained a lot of perspective on the game, and I think that has prepared me for the last level."

Timmer joins some recent STM players under head coach Brandon Kandolin on the Division I level, including Dru Gylten (Utah), Alexys Swedlund (Washington State), Ciara Duffy (South Dakota) and Caitlin Duffy (Colorado State and USD).

"I think the history of success (at STM) has always inspired me to want to shoot for the stars and make it to the Division I level," she said. "I've had excellent role models here. The coaching and teammates I've had this year has pushed me to the next level."

Timmer plans to get a math degree, possibly in data science or an actuary pursuit at SDSU.

Also signing with SDSU on Wednesday was Paige Meyer, a 5-6 guard from Albany, Minn. Meyer averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game during her junior season.

Longtime SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said in a press release that Wednesday was a special day as they welcome Timmer and Meyer to the Jackrabbit family.

"It's been a pleasure to get to know both of these young women and their families during the recruiting process, and we are looking forward to having them join our program for the 2021-2022 season," he said. "Haleigh and Paige are high achievers on and off the court. They are proven winners, and they know what it means to be a great teammate. Both will be great additions to our campus and our community."

