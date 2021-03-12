Timmer’s 27 not enough as Roncalli upsets STM in State semis

WATERTOWN — Haleigh Timmer had arguably the best performance of her high school career.
While others struggled to get shots to fall, the senior guard put the St. Thomas More girls basketball team on her back and did all she could to keep Friday’s Class A State Tournament semifinal close against Aberdeen Roncalli.
Despite accounting for 75% of her squad’s points, including a stretch of 20 straight and a go-ahead layup with 27 seconds to play, Aberdeen Roncalli’s fourth-quarter shooting and free-throw efficiency down the stretch were just enough.
Down by one with one second left, Olivia Hanson sunk two free throws to pull ahead. No. 1 STM’s last-ditch effort, a half-court throw-in to Reese Ross and a dish to Timmer for the final shot, fell unsuccessful as the clock ran out before Timmer could grab a hold, giving No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli a stunning 36-35 win to advance to the state title game.
“The ladies work so hard, and (Timmer’s) dedicated a lot of time, and obviously this is not the way she wanted to end it, but she tried to do everything she could,” St. Thomas More head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “She tried to put them on her shoulders and carry them through, but at the same time it takes five out there and we just needed to execute a lot better on certain plays and certain ends.”
Timmer finished off her senior campaign shooting 11 of 23 and picking up three steals while playing all 32 minutes. The rest of the STM (22-2) team combined for just eight points on 30.4% shooting, going 3 of 20 from beyond the arc and were held to their lowest scoring total of the season by a stifling interior defense.
“They’re always that way. They’re a great defending team, also,” Kandolin said of Aberdeen Roncalli. “They do things right, they put pressure on you and they just put themselves in the right position. They defend really well all the time, so it was just a matter of, we missed a lot of open shots.”
Madelyn Bragg recorded a double-double with a team-high 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting and 12 rebounds. Hanson added 10 points for Aberdeen Roncalli (22-2), which shot 29.7% and won the rebounding edge 31-23.
It was a defensive battle from the start. St. Thomas More led 8-4 through the first quarter thanks to a 3-point play from Timmer and a deep 2-pointer by Jada Mollman. Ella and Olivia Hanson then opened the second period with back-to-back 3s to give Aberdeen Roncalli a 10-8 advantage.
The game’s margin never stretched beyond four points as the two sides went back-and-forth until halftime. Following Ross’ basket under the hoop, Timmer knocked down seven straight points, including a 3 from the top of the key with 59 seconds left to even the contest 17-17 at the break.
STM was 6 of 24 through the first 16 minutes, while Aberdeen Roncalli was 6 of 19.
“When you can’t make shots, it’s really tough to win,” Kandolin said.
Just nine combined points were tallied in the third quarter, with Timmer collecting seven of them to give her squad a five-point edge heading into the fourth. She began the third with a deep 3 and answered a basket by Bragg by scoring a putback through a foul before stealing a pass and notching an easy layup.
She tacked on two more field goals, the first scored through a double-team and the second on a layup, to extend St. Thomas More’s lead to seven, 28-21, with 6:37 remaining in regulation.
Aberdeen Roncalli fought back, cutting it down to a two-point affair with a mid-range jumper from Jeci Ewart and a 3 by Morgan Fielder with 5:35 left.
Mairin Duffy finally drained one from deep for STM after missing her first four attempts before Fielder hit her second 3, from the corner as the shot clock expired, and Bragg went 2-for-2 at the line to give Aberdeen Roncalli a 35-33 lead with 2:28 to play.
Bragg then made 1 of 2 free throws following a hard foul while grabbing a rebound, prompting an intentional foul call on St. Thomas More with 55.3 seconds remaining. Aberdeen Roncalli then missed the front end of a one-and-one on the retained possession, and Timmer laid in a shot to make it 35-34 STM with 27 ticks left.
After Aberdeen Roncalli missed a mid-range jumper, St. Thomas More was sent to the line for a one-and-one, but missed the first shot. Olivia Hanson then hustled down the court with the ball off the rebound and drew contact on her layup attempt.
The junior guard managed the pressure and knocked down both shots to help pull off the upset.
“I thought we did an exceptional job defending. We did what we needed to do to keep ourselves in the game,” Kandolin said. “Unfortunately, they made two free throws, and that was tough.”
STM will play one final time in the third-place game Saturday in a rematch against No. 2 Winner, which fell to No. 3 Hamlin. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.
“We had a lot of opportunities, no doubt,” Kandolin said. “Now it’s time to regroup and figure out if we want to end the season with a loss or a win.”