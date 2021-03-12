Timmer’s 27 not enough as Roncalli upsets STM in State semis

Timmer finished off her senior campaign shooting 11 of 23 and picking up three steals while playing all 32 minutes. The rest of the STM (22-2) team combined for just eight points on 30.4% shooting, going 3 of 20 from beyond the arc and were held to their lowest scoring total of the season by a stifling interior defense.

“They’re always that way. They’re a great defending team, also,” Kandolin said of Aberdeen Roncalli. “They do things right, they put pressure on you and they just put themselves in the right position. They defend really well all the time, so it was just a matter of, we missed a lot of open shots.”

Madelyn Bragg recorded a double-double with a team-high 13 points on 4 of 12 shooting and 12 rebounds. Hanson added 10 points for Aberdeen Roncalli (22-2), which shot 29.7% and won the rebounding edge 31-23.

It was a defensive battle from the start. St. Thomas More led 8-4 through the first quarter thanks to a 3-point play from Timmer and a deep 2-pointer by Jada Mollman. Ella and Olivia Hanson then opened the second period with back-to-back 3s to give Aberdeen Roncalli a 10-8 advantage.