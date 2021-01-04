Timmer’s 31 points leads STM to win over Belle Fourche in matchup of unbeatens

The Cavaliers never fell behind but played a contested first quarter with the Broncs, eventually building a short six-point advantage when Timmer drilled her first of three 3-pointers to make it 14-8 heading into the second.

Shortly after Reese Ross picked up her third foul with five minutes left until halftime, Timmer hit her second 3 and Duffy notched a bucket through a foul to make it 23-17 before Jenna Jacobson and Timmer traded baskets, including 3 by Jacobson, on an 11-0 run for STM to stretch their lead out to 17 at the break.

“I think a big thing was our composure," Timmer said. "Just gaining that composure to break down their pressure and utilize our available options, and just staying calm and making our shots, and concentrating on that.”

The Cavaliers had all the momentum they needed as they turned their 11-0 run into a 21-0 run to open the third frame courtesy of Timmer's score off an offensive rebound and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. She later tallied six straight points off three field goals, picking up the third on a putback before Stedillie drilled a 3 to make it 50-24 heading into the fourth quarter.